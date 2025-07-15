Taxi rates in Metro Cebu: Things you need to know

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Taxis remain a vital mode of transportation for thousands of commuters in Metro Cebu.

However, while they offer convenience and speed, some passengers continue to face problems with overcharging and refusal to use meters, issues that the authorities are actively trying to address.

Recently, a concerned citizen questioned the meter of a recent taxi ride. The netizen recorded how his rates climbed from P86 to P88.30.

As of January 2025, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has set the flag down rate at P50.

Standard-metered taxis will charge P13.50 for every kilometer covered, and additional P1 per minute (P2 per 2 minutes) for waiting times.

Any deviation from these rates, such as fixed pricing without using the meter is a clear violation of LTFRB rules.

Overcharging incidents still happen

Despite regulations, some drivers continue to demand excessive, fixed fares, especially from tourists or those unfamiliar with standard rates.

For instance, on August 25, a netizen working in Cebu complained about their experience.

While traveling with a foreign friend, they were charged a fixed rate of P800 for a trip from an uptown area in Cebu City to Brgy. Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, a fare that should’ve cost significantly less if the meter had been used.

During the Palarong Pambansa hosted by Cebu City in 2024, similar complaints emerged. One passenger was asked to pay P3,000 for a ride from Cebu City to Carcar City, while another was offered a P950 ride to Danao City—both far above the usual metered rates.

The drivers involved were later apprehended.

What authorities say

The LTFRB has continually reminded the public that drivers are required by law to use the fare meter at all times.

Passengers are also encouraged to report violations to the LTFRB or the Land Transportation Office (LTO), especially if the driver refuses to use the meter or charges a fixed fare.

What you can do as a commuter

* Always insist on using the meter. If the driver refuses, do not board or consider reporting them.

* Take note of the taxi’s plate number and body number.

* Report overcharging incidents to LTFRB-7 via their official Facebook page or hotline.

