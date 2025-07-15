Marcos’ trust rating rises to 48% in June, up by 10 points – SWS

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s trust rating rose by double digits for the first time since last year, according to a Social Weather Stations survey.

The survey released on Monday night showed that the president’s trust rating went up by 10 percentage points, from 38 percent in May to 48 percent in June.

According to the survey conducted among 1,200 Filipino adults nationwide from June 25 to 29, 48 percent expressed a great deal of trust in Marcos, 30 percent had little trust, and 21 percent were undecided.

This is the second consecutive month that the president’s trust rating increased, rising from a record low of 36 percent in April to 38 percent in May.

The respondents were asked to assess their level of trust in key government officials using the following categories – very much, somewhat much, undecided if much or little, somewhat little, and very little.

It was commissioned by Stratbase Group, an advisory and research consultancy firm based in Makati City.

“The significant increase in President Marcos’ trust rating signals a possible renewed public confidence in his administration,” Stratbase Group president and Professor Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit said in a statement.

“He must sustain these trust ratings since they are crucial indicators of political stability and governance performance,” he added.

According to Manhit, the results of the survey assessing the level of trust in key government officials is important in assessing the current political climate and public sentiment.

He noted that trust must be reinforced by consistent delivery of public services—not of personal interests—and a demonstrated commitment to accountability.

“Ultimately, public trust must be earned through transparent leadership, accountability and a strong commitment to public service,” Manhit said.

For his part, as the newly appointed head of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Acting Secretary Dave Gomez earlier said among the things that he would “revisit and study” is the communication strategy to improve the trust rating of Marcos.

Surveys conducted by SWS showed that the trust ratings of Marcos had been declining since last year.

From 64 percent in July 2024, it consistently decreased by single digits in succeeding months, sliding down to 36 percent in April 2025. It only increased in the past two months.

READ: Gomez’s first order of business: ‘Performance audit’ of PCO officials

According to Gomez, his office will prioritize communicating the programs and policies of Marcos, promote press freedom, and the digital transformation not only of the PCO but of the administration.

He said the PCO’s messaging under him should not be about him but should be about the president, and how his programs and policies can be communicated better to Filipinos.

“We just want to focus on his programs and policies. We want less talk about politics. That would be a good lead-up to the Sona where the president will be giving his report to the nation,” Gomez noted.

Marcos will deliver his fourth Sona on July 28 at the Batang Pambansa.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP