P40.8M worth of shabu seized in Negros Oriental drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office seized around six kilograms of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Purok 5, Barangay Sto. Niño, San Jose town, Negros Oriental, in the early morning of Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Authorities arrested the target of the operation, identified as Paulo Bayhon Dimaano, alias “Pao,” 36, a resident of Barangay Camanjac, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The suspect is considered a high-value individual in the illegal drug trade.

Confiscated from Dimaano were six kilograms of shabu with an estimated street value of P40.8 million.

According to information from the PDEU/PIU, the suspect was a former culinary student but failed to complete his studies.

When asked by authorities why he became involved in the illegal drug trade, Dimaano refused to comment.

However, he admitted to having cohorts, whom police are currently investigating.

Police added that Dimaano sourced his drug supply from Cebu and had been under surveillance after they received a tip regarding his illegal activities.

He allegedly distributed his supply in Dumaguete City.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office and will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

