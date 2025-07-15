Cebu FC’s Amirul, Rosquillo suit up for PHL U23 in ASEAN Championship

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of Cebu Football Club’s standout players will represent the Philippines in the ASEAN U23 Championship Mandiri Cup in Indonesia.

Midfielder Kaj Amirul, a proud Cebuano, and Jaime Rosquillo, a center-back from Barotac Nuevo, have been named to the national under-23 squad for the regional tournament.

Amirul and Rosquillo played key roles in Cebu FC’s successful campaign in the 2025 Philippines Football League (PFL) Finals Series, which earned the club a spot in the upcoming AFF Shopee Cup.

Amirul is no stranger to international duty. He was part of the national youth team during the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2022 and has represented the country in various youth competitions.

Rosquillo also brings international experience to the team, having competed in the AFC U18 Championship in 2021.

Joining them in the national U23 lineup are Edgar Aban Jr., Karl Absalon, Andres Rafael Aldeguer, Otu Abang Banatao, Jian Vinz Caraig, Dov Anthony Cariño, Cesar Castro III, Uriel Dalapo, Jethro Flores, Cian Gabriel Galsim, Javier Mariona, Jose Alfonso Gonzales, Nicholas Guimaraes, Noah Ledell, Theo Jico Libarnes, Martin Joshua Merino, Gaven Muens, Harry James Nuñez, Jared Alexander Peña, Zachary Taningco, Bryan Ezekiel Villanueva, and John Lucero.

The squad is composed of players from different regional football associations, handpicked by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) under the guidance of head coach Garrath McPherson.

The Philippines opened their group stage campaign against Malaysia, and are set to face host Indonesia on July 18, followed by a match against Brunei on July 21 to complete their Group A fixtures.

