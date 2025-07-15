Mandaue motorcycle-truck collision: Woman dies after being run over

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A woman died while another person was injured in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a truck along D.M. Cortes Street, Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City, on Tuesday afternoon, July 15.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the incident was reported at 2:45 p.m., and responders arrived five minutes later.

Initial investigation revealed that a white Sino Howo tractor head, driven by Teodie Punay Ycot, 36, a resident of Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, was traveling north along D.M. Cortes Street in the inner lane when it collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was driven by Roy Bontilao Borces, 34, of Barangay San Jose, Cebu City, with a backrider, Gechile Lucion Beltran, 26, of the same barangay.

Police said the motorcycle was attempting to split lanes and make a right turn toward a nearby hardware store when the collision occurred. Due to the impact, both Borces and Beltran were thrown off the motorcycle and fell onto the road.

Beltran, who was the backrider, was reportedly run over by the truck following the collision. She was rushed to Mandaue City Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician. Borces sustained injuries.

Authorities confirmed that the truck driver will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

The case remains under investigation. /csl

