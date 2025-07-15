Gabriel Tapales scores brutal K.O., shows concern for fallen foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gabriel Tapales may have delivered a highlight-reel knockout, but it was his compassion that stole the spotlight.

The 22-year-old younger brother of former world champion Marlon Tapales went viral on social media not just for his devastating finish, but for how he responded after the feat.

Tapales floored Ian Donaire with a vicious combination in the second round of their eight-round non-title bout during a Sanman Boxing card held on July 11 in General Santos City.

The bout ended suddenly when Tapales landed a clean left straight followed by a crushing left hook as Donaire was already falling. The impact sent Donaire crashing face-first to the canvas where he lay motionless for a few tense moments.

Instead of celebrating, Tapales immediately rushed beside Donaire, visibly shaken by the brutal ending. He tried to assist his unconscious opponent but was advised by his corner to let medical personnel handle the situation. Fortunately, Donaire regained consciousness after a few minutes and appeared to be out of danger.

In the post-fight interview, Tapales was visibly emotional.

“Luoy kaayo, murag gikumot akong kasing-kasing. Kahilakon kaayo ko ganiha, dili madala ug celebrate pero okay lang, safe ra man,” he said.

(“I really felt sorry, like my heart was crushed. I almost cried earlier. I couldn’t even celebrate, but it’s okay—he’s safe.”)

Tapales, fighting under the Sanman Boxing Gym banner, improved his professional record to 8-1, with six of those wins coming by knockout. The win marked his seventh straight victory, adding momentum to his rising career.

Donaire, on the other hand, dropped to 5-5-1 with four knockouts. It was his third consecutive loss, all via stoppage.

