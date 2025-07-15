Malilay sisters bag silver at JJIF SEA Regionals 2025 in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino jiu-jitsu standouts and sisters Ellise Xoe and Eliecha Zoe Malilay capped off strong campaigns with silver medals at the 2025 Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) Southeast Asia (SEA) Regionals held over the weekend in Manila.

The Malilay sisters—proud Cebuanas and former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champions—took advantage of the rare opportunity to compete on home soil, despite being based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for several years.

Ellise Xoe tallied three wins and one loss in the U21 women’s 48-kilogram division. Despite finishing with an identical win-loss record as Singapore’s Danial Haris Alisha Nasha, the latter clinched the gold due to superior points earned via submission in one of her matches.

Meanwhile, Eliecha Zoe also secured silver in the U21 -45 kg division. Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh of Vietnam took gold, while compatriot Thi Hoang Van Tran claimed bronze.

Aside from the Malilay sisters, the Philippine team picked up three more silver and three bronze medals in the regional tournament.

Kean De Los Reyes earned silver in the U18 -52 kg division, while Kian Ignacio and Kaizer Borces followed suit in the U16 -48 kg and U18 -56 kg divisions, respectively.

The bronze medalists were Xander Guadez in the U21 -69 kg division, Red Villanueva in the U16 -52 kg, and Sabel Tupas in the U16 -63 kg category. /csl

