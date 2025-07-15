Philippines U16 wins historic Lion City Cup title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines U16 boys’ national football team made history by clinching their first international championship during the 29th Lion City Cup.

What made the feat more impressive was their undefeated run, capped by a dominant 3-1 victory over Cambodia last Sunday at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

The championship marked the team’s first title in this age group, setting a milestone for Philippine football. Prior to the final, the team beat host Singapore, 2-0, and drew against Hong Kong, 1-1. They secured the crown after Singapore defeated Hong Kong, 4-1, in the tournament’s final match.

“We salute our U16 youth team for bringing this honor to our country,” said Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez in a statement posted on the PFF website.

READ: Gilas Youth clinch SEABA U16 title after dismantling Indonesia

“Your victory brings not only pride and joy, but great hope to young aspiring Filipino footballers.”

Forward Aarran Long, whose mother hails from Zamboanga City, led the team with a brace—or two goals—in the final match. He was later named Player of the Match and also emerged as the tournament’s Top Scorer with three goals.

For the PFF, the title-winning campaign reflects its renewed commitment to youth development and marks a strong comeback following the 2024 ASEAN U16 Championship, where the team finished second.

The team’s official roster included players from various regional football associations under the PFF, along with several holdovers from the 2024 squad. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP