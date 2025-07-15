cdn mobile

Lapu-Lapu mulls lower environmental fee for local tourists

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 15,2025 - 08:37 PM

environmental fee

Photo: Lapu-Lapu City PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government intends to reduce the environmental fee from P100 to P20 for local tourists engaging in island hopping and other water sports and recreational activities such as jet skiing, sea walking, parasailing, and scuba diving.

In line with this, a public hearing was held on Monday, July 14, 2025, to discuss the proposed amendments to the city’s environmental user’s fee ordinance.

The hearing was led by Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, the principal author of the ordinance, together with members of the City Council, at the session hall of the City Hall.

During the public hearing, they discussed the proposed amendment, which would apply provided that the boats hired by tourists are owned or operated by Lapu-Lapu City residents.

These boats must also display a valid and unexpired Business Permit issued by the city’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

Currently, the environmental fee is set at P100 per tourist and applies to both local and foreign visitors participating in water-based recreational activities.

Residents of Lapu-Lapu City, however, are exempted from paying the environmental fee upon presentation of a valid local ID. Filipino senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) are entitled to a 20% discount, while Filipino children aged 12 and below are also exempted from paying the fee.

The method of fee collection and other related matters were also discussed during the public hearing.

