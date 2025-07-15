Marcos’ improved trust rating a ‘vote of confidence’ in his leadership

MANILA, Philippines — The high trust rating of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., up from 38 percent in May to 48 percent in June, is an affirmation of the administration’s actions and leadership, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

In separate statements, La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega V, Zambales 1st District Rep. Jefferson Khonghun, and Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said that the improvement shows growing support for the administration’s initiatives, including those of the House of Representatives.

“This significant increase in the level of trust in President Marcos Jr. and the House of the People reflects growing popular support for the strong leadership of the President and Speaker (Martin) Romualdez,” Ortega said.

“It is also a vote of confidence in the impressive performance of the Marcos administration and the House under Speaker Romualdez,” he added.

According to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey of 1,200 Filipino adults nationwide, which was commissioned by the Stratbase Group, Marcos’ trust rating rose by double digits for the first time since 2024.

Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, who served as House Speaker during the 19th Congress, also saw an eight percentage point increase in his trust ratings, from 26 percent to 34 percent.

Khonghun, meanwhile, said that the high trust rating obtained by Marcos disputes “lame duck” claims made by his critics.

“President BBM remains to be a strong, an effective, and a compassionate leader,” he said. “Our leader in the House is the principal ally of President BBM in Congress. An improvement in the trust level of Speaker Romualdez and in our chamber means expanded support for PBBM and his Bagong Pilipinas and Agenda for Prosperity roadmap.”

“The President can continue to rely on Speaker Romualdez to make his vision and programs a reality,” he added.

Abante said this only shows that the people’s trust in the President and the administration is returning.

“I’m happy with that, this only means that the people’s trust towards the House of Representatives is returning,” Abante said in a press briefing at the Batasang Pambansa complex.

“This means they trust what the House of Representatives is doing. It’s good to see that,” he added.

Ortega, meanwhile, said that the high ratings received by Romualdez bode well for the 20th Congress, as the Leyte lawmaker is expected to retain his post once the first regular session starts on July 28.

“We are happy for our President, our leader in the House and for all of us, members of the House, because the increases in the trust levels of our President, our Speaker and the House of the People also mean that the public appreciates what we have been trying to do for them, which, in general, is to improve, through legislative and constituency measures, their quality of life,” Ortega said.

“We are especially glad for Speaker Romualdez, since this remarkable ratings improvement augurs well for his continued leadership of the House in the incoming 20th Congress, which is convening in 12 days,” he added.

