MCPO seeks city’s help for new police stations

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is seeking the support of the Mandaue City Government in providing lots for the construction of new police stations in accordance with the standards set by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM).

This request was raised by MCPO Director, Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr., during a courtesy visit to Mayor Thadeo Jonkie Ouano on Monday, July 15.

Acosta said that some police stations are currently housed in barangay halls, which do not meet the NAPOLCOM requirement that police stations be located in separate, dedicated facilities.

At present, Station 3 in Barangay Basak and Station 5 in Barangay Opao continue to operate within barangay halls. Acosta noted that these facilities are cramped, especially the detention areas for persons under police custody.

He explained that these buildings were originally intended for barangay use and were merely modified to function as police stations.

Acosta emphasized that the current facilities are not suitable for housing persons under police custody, particularly because arrests are made almost daily.

“Cramp for our Persons Under Police Custody (PUPC) kay dili gyud siya ideal,” said Acosta.

Even Station 1 in Barangay Centro, which has its own office, still does not meet the standards set by NAPOLCOM.

He stressed the importance of constructing dedicated police buildings, separate from barangay halls, to ensure proper functionality and compliance with national guidelines.

According to Acosta, they hope that lots for these new stations may be awarded, donated, or provided through a usufruct agreement by the local government to the Philippine National Police.

Regarding funding, Acosta said the Philippine National Police will provide the budget for construction. He acknowledged that this is a long-term request, as the proposed project was not included in this year’s budget, but he hopes the initiative can move forward gradually.

He clarified that no additional police stations are needed at this time, as the existing six stations are sufficient to serve all areas. These include Station 2 in Barangay Subangdaku, Station 4 in Barangay Casuntingan, and Station 6 in Barangay Canduman.

Meanwhile, Acosta also requested support from the city government for the enhancement of the MCPO command center, including the procurement of LED televisions, communication equipment, and other essential devices to improve its technological capability. He said an upgraded command center would allow police officials to respond more efficiently and deliver faster service throughout Mandaue City.

Acosta described the mayor’s response as very positive and said they are currently waiting for further developments.

