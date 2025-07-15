SC: Hiding homosexuality from spouse is fraud, ground for annulment

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has ruled that hiding one’s sexual orientation from their spouse constitutes fraud and may serve as a ground for annulment.

The high court made the ruling in an eight-page decision in annulling the marriage of a woman whose husband had concealed his sexual orientation before their marriage.

The high tribunal cited Article 45 of the Family Code, which states that a marriage can be annulled if one party’s consent was obtained through fraud; and Article 46, which specifies that the “concealment of homosexuality or lesbianism” from a spouse constitutes fraud.

“Marriage is a special contract of permanent union between a man and a woman entered into in accordance with law for the establishment of conjugal and family life,” the decision read.

“To be valid, consent must be freely given by both parties. Thus, a marriage may be annulled when consent was obtained by fraud,” it added.

The ruling stemmed from a petition for annulment in 2017, wherein a woman claimed that her consent to her marriage was based on fraud, as she wouldn’t have married her husband if she had known about his sexual orientation.

The case relied solely on her testimony, where she stated that her husband had always been distant even before they were married.

In her testimony, the woman said that she and her husband kept a long-distance relationship as the man worked in Saudi Arabia. They then lived together briefly after their wedding, but the woman said her husband continued to avoid intimacy and often started arguments to avoid being close to her.

Two months after their marriage, the man then allegedly returned overseas and stopped communicating, only sending a message on their first wedding anniversary.

The woman then later found magazines with half-naked and naked male models among her husband’s things. When she confronted him, he admitted that he was homosexual. Devastated, she left their home and returned to her parents.

The woman then filed for annulment, wherein her husband neither appeared in court nor submitted any response.

The Regional Trial Court and Court of Appeals denied her petition, citing a lack of sufficient evidence showing the man’s homosexuality or that he deliberately concealed his sexuality to persuade her to marry him, ruling the testimonies to be self-serving and unverified by other evidence.

But the SC, in its ruling, disagreed with the lower courts.

“It must be emphasized that [the woman’s] allegations must be proven by preponderance of evidence or the evidence that is of greater weight, or more convincing, than the evidence offered in opposition to it,” the decision read.

“Therefore, the totality of [the woman’s] evidence should be properly given weight, and thus, should be considered sufficient as against [the husband’s] eerie silence on this matter. Hence, their marriage must be annulled on the ground of fraudulent concealment of homosexuality pursuant to Article 45(3) in relation to Article 46(4) of the Family Code,” it added.

