Condominium in Lapu-Lapu City cited for repeated environmental violations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A condominium located in Sitio Kasinto, Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City received a citation ticket from the Lapu-Lapu City Government through the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) for violating environmental laws.

The condominium, API NEXT EDU INC. (B’Cebu), houses Filipino English teachers and Korean students.

The establishment violated Article VI, Section 6 of Ordinance No. 484-97, also known as the Comprehensive Environmental and Sanitation Code of Lapu-Lapu City.

This section specifically addresses liquid waste spillage.

The violation was recorded on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, following a report from a concerned citizen, which prompted immediate action from CENRO.

According to CENRO, this marks the fourth recorded violation of the same offense by the establishment, with three similar incidents documented last year.

Although the corresponding penalties were paid, the repeated violations suggest a disregard for the city’s sanitation code. As a result, the City Legal Office, in coordination with CENRO, is recommending the filing of appropriate charges for violations of relevant national environmental laws.

The citation also includes a recommendation for the revocation of the establishment’s business permit due to continued non-compliance, despite having paid a total of P4,000.00 in penalties for previous offenses. A fine of P1,500.00 is required to settle the most recent violation.

During the inspection, CENRO Officer-in-Charge Jocelyn Abayan, CENRO Inspector Pascual Dente, and Barangay Mactan Councilor Jasper Aying issued the citation. The violation notice was received by the HR Manager of API NEXT EDU INC. (B’Cebu).

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP