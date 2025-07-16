PRO-7 reports drop in crimes by 31.61% in last 6 months

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that the streets are now safer for the people.

Law enforcers in the region claimed of a drop in focus crimes by 31.61 percent during the first six months of 2025, compared to the same period last year as a result of “intensified police operations, strategic leadership, and active community involvement.”

In an advisory released Tuesday night, July 15, PRO-7 reported having recorded 1, 177 focus crimes from January 1 to July 10, 2025.

The figures are lower by 544, PRO-7 said quoting data from the PNP Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS).

“This is more than just a reduction in numbers. It reflects strategic leadership, empowered police units, and the invaluable support of our communities,” said PBGen Redrico Maranan, the PRO-7 director.

Focus crimes

Among the focus crimes, theft saw the most significant drop in number with 269 cases less or a decrease of 37.78 percent. This was followed by physical injuries which declined by 111 cases or a reduction of 26.43 percent.

Moreover, robbery dropped by 78 cases or 42.39 percent while murder was reduced by 16 or 13.91 percent.

PRO-7 also reported a drop in the carnapping of motor vehicles by 1 case or 33.33%, in addition to a decline in motorcycle carnapping by 15 cases or 34.09 percent.

Peace and Order Formula

Maranan credited the continuing drop in criminality in Central Visayas to the full implementation of PRO7’s peace and order formula, which is “a comprehensive strategy anchored on police visibility, intelligence-led operations, and close collaboration with barangay-level stakeholders.”

This framework aligns with the three key pillars of policing identified by PNP Chief PGen Nicolas Torre III, he said. These are swift and responsive public service, ensuring frontline units respond to distress calls and emergencies within five minutes.

Aside from ensuring crime deterrence, the police here also managed to boost public trust for the men in uniform.

“This significant progress is the result of solid teamwork from our top leaders to every frontline officer and, most importantly, the support and cooperation of our communities. We are proving that a safer Central Visayas is possible. But we will not stop here. Crime prevention remains our mission,” Maranan added.

Maranan said that PRO7 remains committed “to providing professional and responsive police service, in full alignment with the goals of the national leadership.”

Policemen in Central Visayas are also urging the public to remain vigilant, proactive, and united while underscoring that “peace and order is a shared responsibility.”

