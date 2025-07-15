UC Webmasters send five athletes to World University Games in Germany

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are sending five athletes to represent the Philippines in the 2025 World University Games, set from July 16 to 25 in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany.

This marks UC’s fifth stint in the prestigious international multi-sport event.

Leading the group is veteran marathoner Mark Mahinay, a standout from UC’s varsity track and field team and a member of the Spectrum Runners Club.

Mahinay joins UC’s table tennis squad composed of Andrie Caballes, Raphael David Misa, Allana Felize Salar, and Kristiene Kaye Alicaya, which has been competing for the Philippines in the past four editions of the games.

UC athletic director Jessica Honoridez acknowledged the difficulty of winning medals at this level, given the stiff competition from top-tier athletes around the world. Still, she stressed the value of the experience for the student-athletes.

“Getting points in the world rankings from the World University Games is important, so it’s good we have representatives there. At least we’re in the mix,” said Honoridez in Cebuano.

“To be honest, winning medals is very tough—even just competing against other Asian countries is already challenging. But what we’re really after is the experience. That’s something you can’t put a price on.”

As of this writing, the UC athletes have already flown to Germany with the rest of the Philippine delegation.

Aside from athletics and table tennis, the Philippines will also compete in archery, badminton, men’s basketball, gymnastics, volleyball, and lawn tennis during the games.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP