Man injured after being hacked by brother out of jealousy in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 64-year-old man was injured after he was hacked by his 62-year-old younger brother out of jealousy in Sitio Maypis, Barangay Captain Claudio, Toledo City, on Monday, July 14, 2025.

The victim was identified as Ben Alegado, a widower and farmer, and a resident of the area. The suspect was identified as Pantaleon Alegado, the younger brother of the victim.

According to the investigation by the Toledo City Police Station, jealousy was the motive behind the attack.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect’s former lover, alias Maria, had arrived in their area from Manila.

The suspect was reportedly drunk after a drinking spree with his brother, family members, and Maria’s friends.

He allegedly became jealous and angry upon seeing his former lover sitting beside the victim. This led the suspect to confront his brother, grab a bolo, and hack him on the head and arms.

After the incident, the suspect immediately fled but was arrested during a hot pursuit operation by the Toledo City Police Station. The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital.

Authorities also recovered the bolo used in the attack.

However, according to the latest update from the Toledo City Police Station, the victim is no longer interested in filing charges against his younger brother.

