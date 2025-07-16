Daily Gospel, July 16

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 16, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week of Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 11, 25-27.

At that time Jesus exclaimed, “I give praise to you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for although you have hidden these things from the wise and the learned you have revealed them to the childlike.

Yes, Father, such has been your gracious will.

All things have been handed over to me by my Father. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him.”

