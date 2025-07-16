Ultra Lotto jackpot hits P223.4M as no bettor won in Tuesday’s draws
MANILA, Philippines — No bettor picked the winning combinations for Tuesday’s [July 15, 2025] major lotto draws — with the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot prize now reaching P223,465,859.20.
This also means that the P26,338,807.20 Super Lotto jackpot prize is still up for grabs.
This is based on the evening draw on July 15, 2025 of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
Meanwhile, no bettor also picked the winning combination for Super Lotto 6/49 which was 08-07-13-23-30-29.
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday while the Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.
