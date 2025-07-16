DOTr announces end to PH’s 11-year motorcycle plate backlog

MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced on Tuesday that, after 11 years, the government has eliminated the backlog of motorcycle license plates in the country.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Dizon mentioned that under the term of then-President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III in 2014, the country experienced “a huge problem with the backlog of motorcycles” that reached 12 million.

He recalled that the backlog for license plates was downgraded to over 5.4 million license plates in 2025—more than 2.3 million in Luzon, 1.4 million in Metro Manila, 992,000 in Mindanao, and 672,000 in Visayas.

“We have already produced 5.4 million motorcycle plates, which effectively eliminates the backlog,” Dizon said.

“So as of now, under the term of the administration of President Bongbong Marcos, we no longer have a backlog of motorcycle plates,” he announced.

The Department of Transportation said the distribution of the 5.4 million motorcycle plates will be finished by October 2025.

LTO Tracker in eGovPH app

In the same press conference, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) officially launched its LTO Tracker to help motorists easily track the status of their license plates online.

The LTO Tracker can be accessed via its website or through the eGovPH app, which can be downloaded on Google Play and the App Store.

“For our motorcycle drivers, riders, [and] owners, they can now put either their plate number, if they know their plate number, or the motorcycle MV file that is on their certificate of registration, in their CR. They just enter it in this app,” Dizon pointed out.

He added that, similar to the driver’s license renewal, the license plates can be picked up at the LTO district offices or it can be delivered via a courier.

“So we’re making it easier for them,” he noted.

‘Easier to trace license plates’

In an interview with the INQUIRER.net, motorcycle owner named DJ said that he went to the LTO Central Office on Tuesday to claim the license plate that he ordered via the LTO Tracker website.

DJ said that through the LTO Tracker, it became easier for him to trace the status of his license plate.

“It’s easier to trace it. If you already have the license plate, you’ll be able to see it. Then you can have it delivered if you’re feeling lazy,” DJ said, noting that he chose to pick up his license plate to receive it earlier than if he would choose to have it delivered to him.

The LTO said that more than seven million plates were already distributed to the rightful owners as of this writing.

