MCIA offers direct flights to Australia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Exciting news for travelers bound for the Land Down Under.

Passengers from Cebu and neighboring areas will soon have a more convenient way to reach Australia.

Starting December, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will offer direct flights to Brisbane, the capital of Queensland in Australia.

The new route will begin operations this December, to be operated by Australian low-cost carrier JetStar, airport officials said.

This marks another milestone for MCIA as it expands its international reach. With Brisbane’s addition, the airport now connects Cebu to 12 international destinations.

“Over the past months, our teams have worked closely to explore this opportunity, and we are pleased that this is finally happening,” said Athanasios Titonis, CEO of Aboitiz Infracapital Cebu Airport Corporation, the airport’s private operator.

The Cebu-Brisbane route is the second international direct flight the Mactan-Airport mounted for this year. Last April, the airport welcomed direct flights connection — Cebu to Ho Chi Minh, the second largest city in Vietnam,

MCIA officials expressed confidence that the Brisbane route would also help sustain the airport’s growth momentum heading into the second half of 2025.

In 2024, the airport recorded around 11.3 million passengers, combining both domestic and international travelers.

As of June 2025, traffic has already reached nearly 6 million, a modest increase from the 5.5 million logged during the same period last year.

Beyond expanding flight routes, the airport also plans to enhance its commercial spaces by adding more retail stores within the year.

