Drone-aided police operation: 3 rob suspects nabbed in Medellin, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was like in the movies.

Three robbery suspects were apprehended by law enforcers after a ‘drone-aided hot pursuit operation’ shortly after they broke into a school in Brgy. Antipolo in Medellin Cebu.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said this latest achievement was proof of how the use of “innovative tools such as drone technology were being used to enhance operational efficiency, improve response capability, and uphold public safety.”

However, police continue to look for the fourth suspect who managed to flee.

Robbery

PRO-7 said in a report that the four suspected robbers broke into a school in Brgy. Antipolo before sunrise on Tuesday, July 15. The incident was reported to the police at around 8:30 a.m by the on duty security guard.

The suspects allegedly entered several classrooms and took valuables that include cash, assorted items, and the security guards’s service firearms, a 9 mm pistol.

After learning of the reported robbery, law enforcers immediately launched a drone-aided hot pursuit operation, in coordination with the Engineer Support “Achievers” Company, 53rd Engineer Brigade of the Philippine Army.

Law enforcers managed to locate the suspects and enforced their arrest a few hours later or at around 1:10 p.m.

The arresting team recovered three firearms from the suspects’ possession, including the 9 mm that they took from the security guard.

Modern technology in policing

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the PRO-7 director, commended the prompt action of Medellin police and highlighted the strategic use of modern technology in policing.

“This operation is a testament to how technology, especially drone surveillance, is transforming our capability to pursue criminals even in the most difficult terrains. As we modernize the PNP, we are committed to integrating innovative tools to enhance our response time, safety, and efficiency in every operation,” he said.

The suspected robbers are currently under police custody for documentation and disposition.

Moreover, law enforcers continue to pursue the fourth suspect.

Medellin is a second-class municipality located approximately 113 kilometers north of Cebu City.

