Pagasa: LPA, ‘habagat’ to dampen parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines – Scattered rains will be experienced in several areas due to a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its weather bulletin issued at 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA, located 975 km. as of 3 a.m., east of southeastern Luzon, has a high potential to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail across Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte due to the LPA.

Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Zambales, Bataan, the rest of the Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will also experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to “habagat”.

Both the LPA and “habagat” are forecast to bring heavy rains over Palawan, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar Antique, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental.

Flash floods and landslides are possible in these areas.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by “habagat”.

Moderate winds and moderate seas will prevail across the northern and western section of Luzon, and the western section of the Visayas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

