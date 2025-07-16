Promised skatepark: Alcover calls out Cebu City for failing to build it

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven years after Cebu officials promised a skatepark to honor Olympic athlete Margielyn Didal, Cebu City still has none.

Now, with growing calls from the youth and a viral video as backdrop, City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover is demanding answers and action.

In a privilege speech delivered during the council’s regular session on July 15, Alcover raised the long-standing question: Where is Cebu City’s skatepark?

READ: Gealon eyes to revive Cebu City’s skatepark project

“Daghan ang mga negative comments sa mga citizens lakip sa pangutana ‘asa na? Aduna bay skate park ang Cebu City?’ Wa koy matubag kay wala sad ko nasayod,” Alcover told the Council.

(There are many negative comments from the citizens especially with the questions “Where is it? Does Cebu City have a skate park?’ I don’t have an answer because even I don’t know if it has one.)

He added, “Apan Mr. Chair, aduna koy nadunggan kaniadto nga adunay plano ang syudad kabahin niini apan wala na ko masayod kon unsay nahitaboa aning butanga.”

(But Mr. Chair, I heard before that the city has a plan about this but I don’t know what happened to it.)

READ: Garganera: We need to deliver promised skate park, open space

The speech came after he shared a viral video on social media showing several young skateboarders and BMX riders practicing tricks along the roadside near Plaza Independencia. The video garnered over 120,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“Kon magpabilin nga anha sila magduwa-duwa or mag-practice sa karsada kilid Plaza Independencia… delikado kaayo nga madisgrasya sila,” he said.

(If they continue to play or practice on the road near the Plaza Independencia…it is risky and they might meet an accident.)

Alcover filed three motions during the council session. First, he requested that the Council officially note his privilege speech. Second, he asked the Office of the Mayor to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of a skatepark in Cebu City.

Lastly, he sought the distribution of copies of his speech to Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., the Cebu City Sports Commission, and professional skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

Broken promise?

After Didal’s gold-medal win at the 2018 Asian Games, the Cebu City government pledged to build a skatepark in her honor.

Then-mayor Tomas Osmeña led a groundbreaking ceremony in December 2018 behind Fort San Pedro, fueled by a P5-million donation from his sister, Minnie Osmeña.

But political turnover and logistical delays stalled the project.

READ: Margielyn Didal returns to competition in winning fashion

Years later, that skatepark remains unbuilt.

Council records, media archives, and interviews confirm that while various proposals were floated, including at the South Road Properties (SRP) and near Plaza Independencia, none materialized due to issues ranging from a lack of permits, land disputes, election bans, and unliquidated donations.

Even Councilor Joel Garganera tried to revive the plan in 2021, and Councilor Rey Gealon proposed another revival in 2024 after hosting a skateboarding event in Talisay City.

But nothing came out of these proposals either.

Meanwhile, neighboring cities like Talisay, Mandaue, and Danao have already built their own skateparks. Eastern Samar even named theirs after Didal, despite Cebu being her hometown.

Skaters still waiting

Didal, a Cebuana from Barangay Lahug, has long called for more public skateparks across the country, recounting how she and other youth used to be chased off the streets for skating in public.

“Before, skateboarding [was] illegal in the Philippines. When you [were] carrying a skateboard and you [tried] to skate on the streets, the police [would] apprehend you,” she said in a 2018 interview.

In 2021, Didal opened a private skatepark in Soul Sierra, Busay, but it remains inaccessible to most local skaters due to distance and cost.

In a recent local report, Councilor Mikel Rama promised to push for the skatepark’s revival under the new administration of Mayor Nestor Archival.

“Yes, I will support and advocate for our own skatepark. The best skateboarders in the country are from Cebu City,” Rama said. “Hopefully, maka-skatepark na jud ta dinhi. Dili ra skatepark unta but more open spaces para sa tanan (Hopefully, we can have a skatepark here. Not only a skatepark but more open spaces for everybody).”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP