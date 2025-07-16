OBO: Encroaching fast-food outlet dodges action for 7 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A major fast-food chain in downtown Cebu City continues to block a public sidewalk, seven years after its violations were first flagged.

This was despite repeated notices from the Office of the Building Official (OBO), a legal opinion recommending a clearing operation, and mounting frustration from city officials.

In a letter to the Cebu City Council dated June 19, 2025, OBO Department Head Architect Florante Catalan confirmed that the fast food establishment located at the corner of Osmeña Boulevard and F. Gonzales Street has never secured a valid building permit and remains in violation of the National Building Code.

The structure, which occupies a heritage building, is said to have long prevented pedestrian access along a key stretch leading to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. Yet, enforcement has remained elusive despite multiple actions initiated since 2018.

“This issue has long been addressed. We’ve issued notices. The legal office has already given its opinion. Now we’ve learned that it has already been endorsed for clearing to the PROBE team,” Catalan wrote in the letter.

Catalan’s letter detailed the chronology of the city’s enforcement efforts regarding the fast-food outlet’s violations.

Notice of illegal construction

In 2018, the OBO repeatedly returned the outlet’s building permit application due to deficiencies and issued three notices of illegal construction.

A fourth notice followed in 2019, which was accompanied by a formal complaint submitted to the mayor’s office.

By October 2020, the case had been endorsed to the City Legal Office for further legal action. In 2022, the legal office issued a formal opinion recommending the issuance of a clearing order to remove the unauthorized structure.

In January 2023, OBO re-endorsed the case, citing a lack of legal authority and personnel to pursue charges, effectively leaving further enforcement actions to the City Legal Office and the Mayor.

Despite this paper trail, no structure has been removed, and no enforcement has been carried out on the ground.

Alcover: “No more excuses”

During the council’s regular session on July 15, Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover formally moved to refer the case again to the City Legal Office and the Office of the Mayor for implementation.

“I would like to make a corollary motion… It is very clear that Architect Catalan has already issued a legal opinion dated February 1, 2023, ordering the removal of the structure that obstructs the sidewalk. Until now, there has been no implementation of the order,” Alcover said.

“Why is it still untouchable?” he previously said. “First term pa nako gi-raise na. But until now, no action.”

Alcover has repeatedly raised the issue since 2016, pointing out that the fast-food outlet continues to operate without a permit and with no locational clearance, facts confirmed by both OBO and the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) during council hearings.

Enforcement bottleneck

While OBO maintains that it has exhausted its mandate, including issuing notices, subpoenas, and referring the case to the legal office, implementation requires a formal clearing order from the Office of the Mayor.

Former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia previously acknowledged that the fast-food outlet has no building permit and therefore no legal authority to operate.

“If it does not have a building permit, then it is operating without any authority of the Cebu City Government,” Garcia said. He clarified that he has not issued any demolition order.

City councilors have criticized what they call selective enforcement, with Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera noting that a shanty that encroached on an easement was swiftly charged, while a commercial establishment blocking a major public sidewalk has been left untouched for nearly a decade.

“Barong-barong ang gikiha, pero building, wala gihapon. That’s not right,” Pesquera said.

Councilor Jerry Guardo felt the same frustration. He added, “Asa man ang ngipon? Walay ngipon nga mopa-stop nila.”

