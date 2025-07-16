SWS: Majority of Filipinos believe Sara should face impeachment court

MANILA, Philippines — Majority or 66 percent of Filipinos believe that Vice President Sara Duterte should face the impeachment court to formally address charges against her, the results of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed.

Based on an SWS survey commissioned by the Stratbase Group, 66 percent of respondents said they agree that Vice President Sara Duterte should confront the corruption allegations against her through the formal impeachment process.

Meanwhile, only 19 percent said they disagree while 15 percent were “undecided.”

Per region, Metro Manila had the highest amount of support for the impeachment trial at 76 percent (15 percent disagree, 9 percent undecided); followed by Balance Luzon at 69 percent (16 percent disagree, 15 percent undecided); and Visayas at 67 percent (20 percent disagree, 13 percent undecided).

Mindanao had the lowest, but still maintained a majority in agreement at 55 percent, with only 26 percent disagreeing while 19 percent were undecided.

Impeachment complaint

In terms of awareness levels, 59 percent of the respondents said they already knew of the impeachment complaint against Duterte, while 41 percent said they just learned about it during the survey.

Awareness levels were highest in Metro Manila at 68 percent, followed by the Visayas at 64 percent, Balance Luzon at 57 percent, and Mindanao at 52 percent.

The survey also showed that 44 percent of respondents “strongly believe” or “somewhat believe” that the Senate was deliberately trying to delay the start of the impeachment trial against Duterte, while 25 percent said they “somewhat not believe” or “strongly not believe.”

The rest were either undecided (22 percent) or simply did not know enough (9 percent.)

Results prove public is vigilant

Meanwhile in a statement, Stratbase Group president Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit said the survey results, particularly the level of awareness, reflected “a more engaged and vigilant public.”

“Filipinos are watching closely and expect the country’s democratic institutions, particularly the Senate, to act decisively and impartially,” said Manhit.

“When half the population is already informed about an ongoing impeachment case, it shows that citizens are not just passive observers. They are actively following developments, asking questions, and expecting accountability from public officials,” he added.

Due to this, Manhit said the Senate must heed to its constitutional mandate to proceed without political interference or unnecessary delay.

“Transparency, accountability, and due process are the foundations of a functioning democracy. Any perception of delay or inaction risks undermining public trust: not just in individuals, but in the system itself,” he said.

Betrayal of public trust

Duterte is set to face the Senate impeachment trial amid accusations of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the constitution, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

She is facing trial after being impeached by the House of Representatives on Feb. 5.

However, a myriad of delays has affected the impeachment case against Duterte, including the Senate refusing to start trial until after recess—only to then remand it once they started; and the Supreme Court acting on petitions involving the impeachment trial.

One lawmaker even said that SC development may result in the trial being pushed to December.

