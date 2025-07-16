TD Crising may become tropical storm by Thursday – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Low Pressure Area being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has already developed into Tropical Depression “Crising,” Pagasa said.

Crising is forecasted to reach Tropical Storm category by Thursday morning, July 17, and will continue to intensify over the Philippine Sea and may reach Severe Tropical Storm category by Friday afternoon or evening as it approaches Northern Luzon. “Further intensification up to Typhoon category prior to approach is not ruled out,” Pagasa said.

In an advisory released at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Pagasa said the LPA is currently located 725 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes and currently has maximum stained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

Crising is said to be moving westward at 35 km/h. But no wind signal has been hoisted so far, Pagasa said.

The weather bureau said that Crising will continue to move west northwestward to northwestward and will be closest to Northern Luzon Friday night, July 18. Pagas said that there is possibility for Crising to “pass close or make landfall over Babuyan Islands.” “A slight change in the succeeding forecast track may also suggest a landfall scenario over mainland Cagayan,” it added. “Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” the weather bureau added.