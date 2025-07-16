LPA develops into tropical depression ‘Crising’ 

The low-pressure area (LPA) within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression and is named ‘Crising.’

In Pagasa’s advisory issued at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, TD Crising is said to be located 780 kilometers east of Virac Catanduanes, packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour (KPH) and gustiness of 50 KPH. It is moving westward at 35 KPH.

“Crising” is the third tropical cyclone of 2025 or the second for July.

In a 5 a.m. weather forecast when the TD was still a LPA, Weather Specialist Loriedin De la Cruz-Galicia said it was expected to bring rain showers to the following areas on Wednesday:

Bicol Region

Eastern Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as habitat, is forecast to bring generally cloudy weather and a high chance of rain to the following areas:

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Mimaropa (Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan)

The rest of Visayas

The rest of Mindanao

With reports from Inquirer.net

