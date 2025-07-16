menu
Mallworld

Shop, Save, and Celebrate with SM City Cebu’s 3-Day Sale on July 18-20, 2025!

- July 16, 2025

Ready, set, shop! As part of SM Supermalls’ milestone 40th anniversary, SM City Cebu invites you to go all-in for three days of unbeatable deals, surprises, and winning moments at its much-awaited 3-Day Sale, happening this July 18–20, 2025. 

 

Go all-in at SM City Cebu this July 18–20 as we mark 40 years of SM Supermalls bringing everything you love under one roof.

 

This year’s SM City Cebu sale promises more than just massive markdowns! Enjoy up to 70% OFF on your favorite finds mall-wide, plus an extra 10% OFF when you shop with your SM Advantage Card (SMAC) on Prestige Day (July 18) and during SMAC Saturday & Sunday (July 19 & 20). 

SM City Cebu

And because big celebrations deserve big prizes, every shopper also gets the chance to drive home a brand-new Suzuki Jimny 5-Door GL MT! For every ₱1,000 worth of purchase you earn one raffle entry. Simply drop your entries at the Game Fair, located at the Lower Ground, Main Mall, of SSM City Cebu for your shot at this exciting grand prize. 

SM City Cebu

So, round up your shopping buddies, grab your SMAC, and join the celebration. It’s time to get your head in the sale — shop, score, and go all-in at SM City Cebu this July 18–20 as we mark 40 years of SM Supermalls bringing everything you love under one roof! 

