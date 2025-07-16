Discrimination against persons with HIV/AIDS punishable – CSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Discriminatory acts against persons living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) may now be subject to administrative discipline.

This was disclosed by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) as it released the Guidelines on the Investigation and Prosecution of Discrimination Cases against Persons Living with HIV (PLHIV).

Issued through CSC Resolution No. 25000399, the guidelines set the processes and procedures for the investigation and prosecution of discriminatory acts and practices committed by government officials and employees against persons with HIV/AIDS.

READ:

Discriminatory acts that may be committed solely or partially against a person on account of actual, perceived, or suspected HIV status are classified into discrimination in the workplace, in a learning institution, and in hospitals and health institutions.

The resolution also warns against the following discriminatory practices: restriction on travel and habitation, restrictions on shelter, prohibition from seeking or holding public office, exclusion from credit and insurance services, denial of burial services, and acts of bullying.

It supports Republic Act (RA) No. 11166 or the Philippine HIV and AIDS Policy Act and form part of CSC initiatives in promoting safe and healthy working environment for state employees.

All complaints for alleged discrimination against persons with HIV/AIDS shall be resolved, settled, and prosecuted in accordance with the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service or any further amendments thereto, RA 11166 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, and if necessary, the Rules of Court.

The new rules shall apply to all officials and employees in all branches and agencies of the government, including national government agencies, local government units, state colleges and universities, and government-owned and controlled corporations with original charters.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP