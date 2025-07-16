Cebu Capitol, Legislative Building declared fire hazards

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two key buildings inside the Cebu Capitol compound — the Capitol and the Legislative Building — have been deemed fire hazards by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Governor Pamela Baricuatro confirmed the findings on Wednesday, July 16, and assured the public that the provincial government will address the safety violations before the year ends.

“Our very own seat of power is not even complying with basic fire safety standards,” Baricuatro said during a press briefing.

According to the BFP, both buildings failed to meet standard fire prevention protocols.

Among the notable violations cited were the lack of an automatic fire sprinkler system, the absence of fire detection and alarm systems, no alternate fire exits, and the use of substandard fire exits.

They also flagged the improper storage of hazardous materials in electrical rooms.

For the Capitol building, the BFP recommended an overhaul of its electrical system, additional fire exits, and the installation of emergency lights.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Building, which houses the Provincial Board, was found to have defective fire suppression and detection systems. Fire exits were also obstructed.

Regulators advised replacing the faulty equipment and putting up illuminated fire exit signage.

Baricuatro emphasized that addressing these issues is a top priority.

“We will comply with all the recommendations. This is about ensuring the safety of our employees and the public who visit the Capitol for important transactions,” she said in Cebuano.

She added that the provincial government has enough funds to implement the necessary safety upgrades.

The safety inspection was conducted at Baricuatro’s request after she noticed a lack of fire extinguishers and emergency exits during her first week in office.

