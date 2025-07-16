Peso falls to 57 as rising US inflation pushes dollar higher

MANILA, Philippines — The peso touched the 57-level against the US dollar on Wednesday, as the greenback gained strength after higher US inflation dampened expectations of US Federal Reserve cuts.

The local currency’s worst showing stood at 57.07 versus the greenback during the morning trade.

The peso’s previous closing was at 56.73:$1.

Latest US inflation data showed that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs may have started to put an upward pressure on consumer prices, which may delay the next rate cuts of the Fed.

The US consumer price index quickened to 2.7 percent from a year ago in June, climbing from 2.4 percent in May as energy costs spiked.

US consumer inflation picked up in line with analyst expectations in June, government data showed Tuesday, with vehicle costs cooling over the month but increases seen in sectors exposed to President Donald Trump’s widening slate of tariffs.

Observers anticipate they will learn more about the effects of Trump’s duties over the summer months, meaning June’s data marks the start in a series of closely-watched figures — particularly as the central bank mulls changes to interest rates.

Economists caution that consumer prices could rise further from these steeper duties, and because exemptions for goods like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors could eventually end.

Trump has opened doors to levies on such sector-specific imports, injecting more uncertainty into the global economy and worries of supply chain snags. – with reports from AFP

