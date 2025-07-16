TD Crising enhances habagat: Cebu braces for heavy rains, rough seas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is bracing for cloudy skies, scattered heavy rain, and rough seas from July 16 to 19, as the southwest monsoon (habagat), intensified by Tropical Depression Crising, sweeps across the Visayas.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) – Mactan, said in a text message on Wednesday that while the region will not experience a direct hit from TD Crising, the tropical depression is enhancing the southwest monsoon, bringing moderate to at times heavy rainfall and moderate to strong winds.

“[Ang] indirect effect sa TD Crising nga masinati sa Visayas ang kining pagkusog unya sa habagat,” Quiblat said.

He added, however, that moderate to rough sea conditions are expected by Friday and Saturday.

Amid the looming threat, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival convened a disaster preparedness meeting on Wednesday with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), the Philippine Coast Guard, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), and Councilor Dave Tumulak to align emergency response protocols.

Weather expert Oscar Tabada, who was also present at the meeting, said that a low-pressure area east of southeastern Luzon is expected to move towards northern Luzon, potentially developing into a tropical storm and influencing weather conditions in Cebu.

He added that the current downpours in Cebu are due to the southwest monsoon, which Crising is expected to enhance further.

Tabada said it is important to focus on long-term risk reduction strategies, not just emergency response. He said that activities like aggressive tree planting can help protect communities from disasters and make them safer in the future.

Meanwhile, Archival said it is urgent to strengthen Cebu City’s emergency systems. He said the city’s 911 hotline should be reviewed and improved, including adding automation and conducting regular radio checks to ensure communication stays reliable during disasters.

He also said there should be simulation drills for typhoon scenarios to test how well the city can respond and manage resources during emergencies.

Tumulak, the chairman of the council’s committee on disaster, agreed with the call for improved communication systems.

MCWD, PCG prepare contingency plans

“This will not only improve disaster response but also help lessen fuel expenses by reducing physical deployments,” he said.

In anticipation of possible power interruptions, MCWD officials assured city officials that generator sets have already been distributed in high-production areas to ensure a continued water supply.

The Philippine Coast Guard is also committed to coordinating closely with the City Public Information Office to disseminate timely gale warnings and vessel advisories in the event of sea travel suspensions.

TD Crising, the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this year, is expected to intensify into a tropical storm by Thursday morning, according to the Pagasa.

As of Wednesday, Crising was located 725 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, moving westward at 35 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Pagasa forecasts Crising to track northwestward and reach Severe Tropical Storm status by Friday afternoon or evening. A landfall over the Babuyan Islands or mainland Cagayan is not ruled out.

