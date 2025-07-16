MPBL: Cebu Greats eye back-to-back wins vs. Isabela Cowboys

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fresh off snapping a frustrating seven-game skid, the Cebu Greats aim for a second straight win as they face the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Season 25 on Thursday, July 17, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

The Greats ended their slump with a 76-63 win over the Imus Braderhood last July 11 at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City, their first victory under new management following a major team overhaul.

Previously known as the “Cebu Classics,” the franchise drew criticism over alleged unpaid salaries, leading to an exodus of players and staff. Now under the ownership of Cebuano businessman Samson Lato, the revamped squad has shown flashes of potential but struggled to close out games until they broke through against Imus.

Cebu, currently ranked 24th with a 5-14 (win-loss) record, looks to finish strong in their final game of the month.

Meanwhile, Ilagan sits at the 16th place with a 10-8 slate and rides into the matchup with a three-game winning streak, including a recent victory over the Bacolod Turbo Slashers.

The Cowboys will once again lean on top scorer Agem Miranda, who averages 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. Key contributors also include Arth Dela Cruz, Jerie Pingoy, Donald Gumaru, Allen Mina, and Mark Dyke, who poured in 20 points in their last outing.

Cebu’s offense will be anchored by veteran big man JR Quiñahan, who averages 17 points on 54% shooting. He’ll be supported by Jun Manzo, Mac Tallo, Jan Jamon, Mark Meneses, Lean Martel, and Paul Desiderio — all playing vital roles for head coach Junthy Valenzuela.

In their win over Imus, Quiñahan led Cebu with 14 points, followed by Manzo with 13 and Tallo with 12.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP