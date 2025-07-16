VIDEOS: Flooding in parts of Cebu after heavy downpour on July 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Some parts of Metro Cebu experienced flooding after a heavy downpour on Wednesday afternoon, July 16, 2025.

Pagasa Visayas warned of heavy rainfall in some areas in central Cebu due to the effects from Tropical Depression Crising and the Southwest Monsoon.

Here are some videos of the flooding in different parts of Metro Cebu, which includes some from flood-prone areas in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue, shared by some netizens.

Zuellig Avenue, Mandaue City

Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Sanciangko, downtown Cebu City

A.S. Fortuna street

Bonifacio Street flooding, downtown Cebu City

A.S Fortuna, Mandaue City flood

Do you have videos to share on flooding in Metro Cebu after Wednesday afternoon’s heavy rain? Send them to https://m.me/cdndigital

