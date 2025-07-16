VIDEOS: Flooding in parts of Cebu after heavy downpour on July 16
CEBU CITY, Philippines–Some parts of Metro Cebu experienced flooding after a heavy downpour on Wednesday afternoon, July 16, 2025.
Pagasa Visayas warned of heavy rainfall in some areas in central Cebu due to the effects from Tropical Depression Crising and the Southwest Monsoon.
Here are some videos of the flooding in different parts of Metro Cebu, which includes some from flood-prone areas in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue, shared by some netizens.
Zuellig Avenue, Mandaue City
Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City
READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?
Sanciangko, downtown Cebu City
A.S. Fortuna street
Bonifacio Street flooding, downtown Cebu City
A.S Fortuna, Mandaue City flood
