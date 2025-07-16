Habagat-induced downpour causes heavy flooding in Metro Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dozens of people were left stranded as several streets in Metro Cebu were inundated by heavy flooding following a downpour on Wednesday, July 16.
The rains were brought by the prevailing habagat (southwest monsoon), which has also caused heavy rainfall in other parts of the country.
In Cebu City, flooding was reported in several areas, particularly in the downtown district.
Residents in Barangay Kinasang-an, Pardo, in the southern part of the city, experienced knee-level floodwaters along major roads.
In Mandaue City, portions of A.S. Fortuna Street became impassable to light vehicles as of 2:53 p.m. due to severe flooding.
According to the state weather bureau, the hour-long downpour was caused by the ongoing habagat.
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan issued a thunderstorm advisory.
In it, Pagasa warned of moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning over Cebu City, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Cordova. /csl
