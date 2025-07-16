cdn mobile

Leonard Pores III to face AJ Paciones in Bangkok showdown

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 16,2025 - 07:36 PM

Leonard Pores III

Leonard Pores III (left) and AJ Paciones (right). | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leonard Pores III, one of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s rising stars, is set for the toughest test of his career when he battles undefeated Cebuano AJ Paciones on August 30 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 21-year-old Pores, a native of Claveria, Misamis Oriental, enters the fight with a perfect 7-0 record, including six knockouts.

He has notched three consecutive knockout wins from 2024 to this year, stopping Jessie Bell Goltiano, Dennis Gaviola, and Christian Dave Puing.

This will be Pores’ first international bout.

Paciones, 20, owns an 11-0 record with six knockouts and is the reigning WBO Oriental flyweight champion.

He is also ranked No. 2 in the WBA junior flyweight division. A seasoned road warrior, Paciones regularly fights in Thailand and Vietnam.

In his last outing, Paciones scored a second-round TKO win over Thai journeyman Sanchai Yotboon on May 31 in Bangkok.

He also holds impressive victories over former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto and veteran Jonathan Refugio.

Although the upcoming eight-rounder is a non-title bout, it marks a marquee showdown between two unbeaten Visayan boxers looking for a breakthrough in the international scene.

