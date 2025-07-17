PH scores big upset vs Malaysia in U23 ASEAN Mandiri Cup opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines U23 men’s national football team pulled off a major upset against the heavily favored Malaysia, kicking off their campaign in the U23 ASEAN Championship Mandiri Cup with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night, July 15, at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Eighteen-year-old Filipino American striker Otu Bisong Banatao scored both goals for the Philippines. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Nic Guimaraes and the Filipino defenders anchored a solid defensive stand that kept Malaysia scoreless.

The Philippines struck early in the 9th minute when winger Javier Mariona broke down the left flank and found Banatao, who easily slotted in the opening goal.

READ: Cebu FC’s Amirul, Rosquillo suit up for PHL U23 in ASEAN Championship

Malaysia responded aggressively and nearly equalized in the 20th minute with a shot from Haqimi Azim, but it hit the crossbar.

Banatao secured his brace in the 40th minute off a well-timed pass from substitute Uriel Dalapo, doubling the Philippines’ lead to 2-0.

Malaysia had several close chances, but Guimaraes preserved the clean sheet with clutch saves in the second half.

The win marks the Philippines’ first victory over Malaysia since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in the Philippines.

The team, which includes two players from Cebu Football Club, including Cebuano Kaj Amirul, will next face host nation Indonesia on Friday, July 18, at 9 p.m. /csl

