Baricuatro: Capitol’s 5% CR fee share in bus terminals ‘disadvantageous’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Calling it disadvantageous to the province, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has ordered a review of the contract the Capitol entered into with Swiss sanitary services provider Mister Loo (operating locally as Mister Loo Philippines).

While confirming that some ‘premium’ restrooms in bus terminals continue to collect fees, Baricuatro on Wednesday, July 16, announced that they have decided to reassess their existing agreement with Mister Loo Philippines.

Their basis: the seemingly low profit share the province receives from restroom fees, with the new governor describing the rates as “disadvantageous.”

“As we know it’s not advantageous sa people, probinsya and also to the government kay imagine ha, five percent lang atong bahin diha,” Baricuatro said.

Capitol officials had met with representatives from Mister Loo Philippines—a sanitary services provider with a presence in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia—to discuss their plans to remove fees for the use of comfort rooms (CRs) in bus terminals.

During the meeting, the two parties also deliberated on the provincial government’s share from CR fees, and a proposal on the matter was submitted.

However, details have yet to be disclosed, as Mister Loo Philippines requested a few days to respond.

Should the private firm refuse or disagree with the suggestions, the Capitol may consider terminating the contract entirely.

“We gave proposal to Mr. Loo and they ask to study it but at some point if dili acceptable nila, we are in favor of terminating the contract,” Baricuatro said.

Mister Loo Philippines earns around P33,000 per day from collecting restroom fees in both the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) and Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), according to provincial administrator Ace Durano.

Since the company began operations last year, it has collected approximately P7 million in revenues, Durano added.

“But they also revealed to us that they have invested P7 million (in establishing the toilets in both terminals),” Durano said.

Based on receipts from the Provincial Treasurer’s Office, Mister Loo Philippines posted an income of P198,115.15 from CSBT and P114,616.49 from CNBT during the first six months of 2025.

In the meantime, Baricuatro plans to form a dedicated committee to focus on the operations of the two bus terminals, adding that their deteriorating facilities need to be addressed as soon as possible.

The new administration at the Capitol wants to do away with charging fees for the use of CRs, citing an existing law that mandates the use of state-run sanitary facilities should be free of charge.

However, the law does not cover ‘premium restrooms’ such as those offered by Mister Loo Philippines.

The firm, in an earlier statement, also clarified that the agreement they entered into with the provincial government pertains to providing “upgraded and optional toilet facilities.”

They clarified that they have not been collecting fees from public restrooms in the terminals.

“We are not replacing the free toilets operated by the local government,” Mister Loo Philippines said.

“We are providing an upgraded, optional toilet facility with all amenities such as toilet paper or tissue and soap while the public remains free to choose between the existing toilets free of charge toilets and our enhanced, professionally maintained option. The choice is voluntary,” they added. /csl

