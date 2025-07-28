AWG Group unveils Magnum Sports Complex: Cebu’s game-changing hub for health & athletics

Cebu’s sports and wellness landscape is set for a significant transformation with the opening of the Magnum Sports Complex on July 17, 2025.

Magnum Sports Complex stands as the ultimate destination, meticulously designed to cater to everyone from the seasoned athlete to the casual player and wellness enthusiast.

Developed by the AWG Group of Companies, this ₱300 million, 1.5-hectare, 3-story facility strategically located on San Miguel Road, Apas —just a short distance from the bustling IT Park—is poised to become Cebu’s comprehensive hub for both recreational activities and serious athletic pursuits.

A vision realized: power, presence, and purpose

The opening of Magnum Sports Complex was a testament to community spirit, drawing support from personnel, distinguished guests, and leaders across Cebu’s diverse sports communities. Spearheaded by Atty. Augusto W. Go and Elizabeth Gan-Go, the event showcased the complex’s extensive array of state-of-the-art facilities, meticulously designed to ignite the passion of every sports enthusiast and fitness lover.

The name “Magnum” was a deliberate choice, resonating with power, presence, and purpose. It encapsulates the complex’s ambition to be a central hub for sports, fostering passion, discipline, and a strong sense of community. Atty. Go highlighted the urgent need for such a facility in Cebu, stating with conviction, “Cebu needs something like this.”

Your ultimate sports and wellness destination

Magnum Sports Complex stands as the ultimate destination, meticulously designed to cater to everyone from the seasoned athlete to the casual player and wellness enthusiast. This state-of-the-art facility boasts an impressive and diverse range of amenities, ensuring that every passion and pursuit is addressed with top-tier equipment and premium materials.

A Haven for Team Sports : For those who thrive in team environments, Magnum Sports Complex offers an exceptional lineup. The tennis court features premium Tiger Turf Elite grass from New Zealand, providing a world-class playing surface. Basketball enthusiasts will appreciate the FIBA-standard indoor courts, while volleyball courts, pickleball courts, and six dedicated badminton courts round out the extensive offerings for group play.

Dedicated Spaces for Individual Pursuits : Individuals seeking focused practice or leisurely activity will find their niche here. The complex provides dedicated spaces for table tennis, an indoor archery range for precision training, and billiard tables for a classic game.

Elevating Wellness and Training: Magnum Sports Complex is equally committed to holistic well-being and advanced training. A serene yoga studio offers a tranquil space for mindfulness and flexibility, while a dedicated martial arts studio caters to various disciplines. The innovative tennis simulator provides an immersive training experience, and a fully equipped wellness gym supports all fitness goals, making it an ideal environment for enhancing physical and mental health.

Beyond the sports facilities, the complex also includes food kiosks and ample parking for over 100 vehicles, ensuring convenience for all visitors. Its spacious design also allows for the future hosting of special events, with the basketball court bleachers alone accommodating up to 200 people.

Catering to demand and charting the future

Recognizing the unique needs of surrounding BPO companies in IT Park, Elizabeth Gan-Go revealed plans for 24-hour operation, noting that BPO employees often prioritize fitness during early morning hours. This commitment underscores the AWG Group’s dedication to fostering a healthier future for everyone.

Looking ahead, Gan-Go shared that the AWG Group is already eyeing a property in Lapu-Lapu for another potential sports facility. She also expressed openness to Magnum Sports Complex hosting larger events, such as the Palarong Pambansa, should the facility meet the necessary qualifications.

The opening of Magnum Sports Complex marks a significant milestone for Cebu. This cutting-edge facility, already boasting numerous state-of-the-art amenities, continues its development to further enhance its offerings and solidify its vision as a dynamic sports hub. It’s poised to elevate the region’s sports infrastructure and actively promote a healthier, more dynamic lifestyle for residents, becoming an integral force in shaping Cebu’s vibrant future.

It’s game on, Cebu!

Book your court by calling 032 272 0325 / 032 272 8269 / 0915 451 2097. You may also email [email protected]. You may also follow Magnum Sports Complex on Facebook.

