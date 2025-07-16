Tagbilaran Bishop Alberto Uy named new Archbishop of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Pope Leo XIV has named the new Archbishop for Cebu.

Bishop Alberto Uy of Tagbilaran City in Bohol will be succeeding outgoing Archbishop Jose Palma, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) announced on Wednesday, July 16.

Furthermore, the CBCP revealed that the pontiff has accepted Palma’s resignation. The prelate submitted his resignation last March when he turned 75 years.

Archbishops are required to tender their resignation upon reaching the age of 75, CBCP explained.

Uy’s appointment is the second episcopal appointment in the Philippines.

The 58-year-old bishop, born in Ubay, Bohol, will serve as the 5th Archbishop of Cebu, the country’s largest archdiocese with over 4.7 million Catholics.

According to CBCP, Uy was ordained for the Diocese of Talibon in 1993.

The late Pope Francis appointed eventually appointed him as Bishop of Tagbilaran City in October 2016, and formally assumed leadership in January 2017.

Uy studied philosophy at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Tagbilaran City and theology at St. John Mary Vianney Theological Seminary in Cagayan de Oro City, where he earned a master’s degree in pastoral ministry.

He also held several roles in the diocese. He also holds a licentiate in sacred theology from the Loyola School of Theology in Quezon City. /csl

