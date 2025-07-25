Game on for your future: Sun Life Philippines makes financial learning more engaging through innovative board game

Navigating the complexities of personal finance and investments can be a daunting task for anyone, especially with the unpredictable twists and turns of life. Understanding financial concepts such as insurance and investments can be challenging, more so if one was not exposed to these products early on.

Sun Life Philippines is on a mission to change that, turning financial literacy from a daunting obligation into an engaging and empowering experience.

Sun Life recently brought its innovative “Coffee and Play” event to Cebu City for the first time. At the heart of the event was “Play for Life: A Game of Choices,” an ingenious board game designed to simplify personal finance through fun, interactive gameplay.

Gamifying Financial Wisdom at Your Local Coffee Shop

In collaboration with The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (CBTL), the event showcased how Sun Life is committed to empowering Filipinos with crucial financial knowledge.

The “Coffee and Play” series strategically leverages the comfortable, relaxed setting of a coffee shop to introduce vital financial concepts in a way that feels like fun, not a lecture—and more like an enjoyable, engaging experience.

“Play for Life”: Simulating Real-World Financial Journeys

“Play for Life: A Game of Choices” is far more than just entertainment; it’s a meticulously crafted simulation of one’s financial life experiences. The game offers various versions, each thoughtfully tailored to different financial journeys, including those of professionals, business owners, and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

For its Cebu leg, the spotlight was set on the employee segment, allowing participants to play-out scenarios and make financial decisions directly relevant to their working lives.

Cary Casipit, Sun Life’s Client Segment Marketing Head, emphasized the game’s pivotal role in Sun Life’s decades-long advocacy for financial literacy. “This is Sun Life’s way of pursuing advocacy for financial literacy,” he stated, underscoring the game’s particular focus on the employee financial journey—a crucial demographic in the thriving Filipino economy.

Play for Life: The Game Play

“Play for Life: A Game of Choices” brings Sun Life’s financial literacy mission to life by having players randomly pick character cards that dictate their income and expenses, mimicking the unpredictable nature of real life.

The game board depicts diverse cards and dynamic scenarios:

“Life Wins” represent achievements and promotions, showcasing positive financial growth. “Life Choices” offer critical decision-making opportunities, prompting players to think strategically about their future. “Life Happens” cards throw unexpected good or bad surprises into the mix, reflecting real-world financial happenings and the need for adaptability. Everyday expense tiles like shopping, dining out, utilities, and emergencies simulate routine spending, urging players to manage their resources wisely.



Through these dynamic elements, “Play for Life” brings abstract financial concepts to life, powerfully demonstrating the tangible impact of choices on one’s overall financial well-being.

The experience offers practical, actionable insights that attendees could immediately apply to their own financial planning.

Making Financial Wisdom a Game Everyone Can Win

The game provided attendees with actionable strategies, reinforcing the critical importance of making wise financial decisions to successfully navigate life’s challenges.

Ultimately, “Play for Life” is more than just a board game. It’s a strategic tool that demonstrates how gamification can effectively bridge the gap between complex financial theory and practical understanding. Sun Life’s “Coffee and Play” event, powered by this innovative game, reinforced the company’s unwavering commitment to being a “Partner for Life,” in helping Filipinos achieve financial freedom and live healthier, brighter lives—one strategic move at a time.

