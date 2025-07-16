Alleged estafa lands customs broker in jail

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The National Bureau of Investigation – Cebu District Office (NBI-CEBDO) has arrested a licensed customs broker in an entrapment operation in connection with an estafa complaint involving over half a million pesos.

The suspect, identified as Roel Labrador, was apprehended at his office in the Post Office, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, for allegedly deceiving a corporation by falsely claiming he had government connections that could expedite the release of imported cargo containers.

The corporation still had documents pending for the importation, and Labrador allegedly promised to use another consignee with complete documentation. The cargo in question consisted of used truck replacement parts.

According to the NBI, the complainant sought Labrador’s services for the processing and release of the imported cargo container. Labrador allegedly claimed he could facilitate a smooth and timely release due to his supposed connections in government agencies.

He initially demanded a “package fee” of P330,000. Later, Labrador reportedly asked for additional payments totaling P231,000, and eventually demanded another P163,607 for the release of the same container.

Allegedly, despite receiving these payments, the cargo container remained unreleased, as Labrador continued to request further payments for additional fees he imposed.

The complainant then reported the matter to the NBI-CEBDO.

“Gipangcharge niya nga nag-overstay ang container sa yarda sa customs area and kuwang og dokumento, contention sa company nga dili nila sala, wala gani gigamit ang ilang company name kay apil sa pasalig nga mogamit og lain nga consignee name kay kompleto og dokumento,” said NBI-CEBDO Agent-in-case Atty. Niño Rodriguez during a press conference on Wednesday, July 16.

(He charged them saying the container overstayed in the customs area yard and lacked documentation, but the company contends it wasn’t their fault. In fact, their company name wasn’t even used because part of the agreement was to use another consignee’s name who had complete documents.)

NBI agents launched an entrapment operation, and Labrador was arrested immediately after receiving the marked money. The operation was conducted on July 11.

Labrador has already undergone inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Cebu City. He is now facing charges for estafa under Article 315, Paragraph 2(a) of the Revised Penal Code.

In his defense, the suspect denied the allegations, claiming he has official receipts and liquidation documents to prove the legitimacy of the transactions.

He also stated that he had been coordinating directly with the supplier in Japan, and claimed the cargo was deemed abandoned after it remained unclaimed for 15 days because the corporation allegedly failed to file an entry.

“Walay estafa nahitabo. Wala gyud koy nakakwarta ana. Naa pa man gani sila kuwang ana kay naa man mi gi-agree nga estimate costing. Wala napull-out kay abandoned, ako pang gilift kay nawagtang sa system pero with OR yun among sabot, wala man naapil (costing) ang lifting sa abandonment. Na stop ang communication kay nadakpan man na sila (corporation) sa Talisay kay wala silay nahatag nga permit sa raiding authorities sa ilang yarda. Gi-advise sila iproduce una ang permit nila unya pa ideliver,” said Labrador.

(There was no estafa. I didn’t earn a single peso from that. In fact, they still owe me because we had agreed on an estimated costing. The cargo wasn’t pulled out because it was declared abandoned. I was even the one who requested the lifting of the abandonment status after it disappeared from the system—but that lifting wasn’t included in the costing as per our agreement, which came with an official receipt. Communication stopped because they (the corporation) were caught in Talisay for failing to present a permit to the raiding authorities in their yard. They were advised to present their permit first before delivery could proceed.)

