Children of Fritz Tabura moved by Gullas Tennis Cup tribute to their father

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The children of the late renowned Cebuano tennis coach Fritz Tabura are deeply honored by the Gullas Tennis Cup organizers, who have named the tournament’s most outstanding player awards after him.

Tabura, who passed away last May at 75, leaves behind a lasting legacy in Cebu’s tennis community. For decades, he mentored young Cebuano netters and helped build the grassroots tennis scene through his selfless dedication to the sport.

He was also one of the founding figures behind the Gullas Tennis Cup, which will mark its 24th edition this October.

In a message to CDN Digital, the Tabura siblings shared how overwhelmed and grateful they were for the unexpected recognition.

“We truly didn’t expect this from the Gullas family. Our hearts were filled with so much joy and gratitude when we found out about the Fritz Tabura Award,” they said through a heartfelt message from two of his children, Freza and Elvin Tabura.

The Fritz Tabura Award will now stand as the highest recognition given to the tournament’s best male and female players, starting with this year’s edition.

For the Tabura children, the award goes far beyond a title. It’s a tribute to a man who gave his life to tennis.

“This isn’t just any award, it’s a meaningful reminder of how much our Papa gave to the sport and the people around him. For 23 years, he served wholeheartedly as tournament manager of the Gullas Cup.”

They recalled that their father last served as tournament manager in 2018, marking his final year in the role. The responsibility has since been passed down to one of his sons, Coach Jun Tabura.

“Our Papa wasn’t just the tournament manager, he was one of the pillars of Cebu’s tennis community. Through the Gullas Cup, he helped build a platform where young talents could grow, be discovered, and shine not just in Cebu but across the country. He had an eye for talent, but more than that, he had a heart for helping.”

They also shared memories of their father’s years coaching the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers tennis team and his mission to uplift student-athletes through the sport.

“As a coach in UV, he made it his mission to help student-athletes graduate and find better opportunities through tennis. Some of those kids had nothing but a racket, and Papa helped turn that into a scholarship—or even a dream fulfilled. As Sir John Pages said, ‘Fritz wasn’t just a coach—he was an institution.’ His love for the sport was second only to his love for people.”

The Tabura family extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Gullas Tennis Cup organizers in John Vicente Gullas, member of the UV Board of Trustees; Jose Miguel Gullas, UV AVP for Admin and Finance; JT Gullas, a longtime tournament supporter; and John Pages, former Cebu Sports Commission chairman.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank the entire Gullas Cup team for this touching tribute. You didn’t just honor a former tournament manager—you honored a father, a mentor, and a friend to many. You gave our family something we will treasure forever. This award is a reminder that all his years of work, dedication, and love for tennis did not go unnoticed.”

The Gullas Tennis Cup returns on October 17 to 20, at the Citigreen Tennis Resort and the Alta Vista Gold and Country Club. /csl

