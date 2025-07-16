Fatal motorcycle accident in Mandaue ends in settlement

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The family of the woman who died after being run over by a truck on D.M. Cortes Street in Mandaue City and the truck driver have reached a settlement, authorities confirmed.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, said they reached a settlement last night, with the driver providing assistance to the victim’s family.

The truck driver was released on Wednesday afternoon after completing the necessary requirements.

The investigation revealed that Gechile Lucion Beltran, 26, died after she was run over by the truck following a collision on Tuesday afternoon, July 15.

She was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her live-in partner, Roy Bontilao Borces, 34. Both are residents of Barangay San Jose, Cebu City.

Further investigation showed that the truck, driven by Teodie Punay Ycot, 36, a resident of Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, was traveling in the inner lane of D.M. Cortes Street heading north when it collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was reportedly attempting to lane-split and make a right turn toward a nearby hardware store when the accident occurred.

“Although, slow moving ang dagan nila, kay one direction ra man ni sila. Ni-overtake si motorcycle kay plano siya nga moright turn (from left) didto siya naigo, unya ang angkon sa driver sa truck nga wala siya kabantay,” said Villaro.

(Although both vehicles were moving slowly since it was a one-way road, the motorcycle overtook the truck to make a right turn (from the left lane) and was hit. The truck driver admitted that he didn’t notice the motorcycle,” said Villaro.

Because of the incident, Villaro reminded drivers to always be careful and cautious.

“Sa mga motor nga naa lang gyud sa sakto nga lane and modistansiya sa lain nga vehicles, especially mogive og light para makagive og warning sa direction sa naa sa luyo. Sa mga truck sad, distance gyud, careful gyud sa movement kay wala ka kahibaw nga naay nag-una o moovertake,” she added.

(For motorcycle riders, always stay in the correct lane and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, use lights to give a warning to those behind you about your direction. For truck drivers, maintain a safe distance and be extra careful when moving, because you never know if someone is ahead or overtaking.)

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP