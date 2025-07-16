Baricuatro targets Olympics after World Cup silver

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After bringing home a silver medal from the World Boxing Cup, Cebuano amateur standout Jay Bryan Baricuatro is aiming even higher, with the Olympic Games now firmly in his sights.

The 20-year-old native of Lagtang, Talisay City, Cebu, recently brought pride to the country by winning a silver medal at the 2025 World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan.

It was an impressive outing that has fueled his ultimate goal: to don the Philippines’ tri-colors in the Olympics.

“My biggest goal is really to make it to the Olympics,” said Baricuatro in an interview with CDN Digital.

Baricuatro, who represented the Philippines alongside fellow Cebuano Mark Ashley Fajardo, made a strong run in the international tournament.

He outpointed Italy’s Salvatore Attrattivo in the opening round, followed by dominant wins against India’s Jadumani Singh Mandengbam in the quarterfinals and Australia’s Omar Izas in the semifinals. His lone setback came in the final bout against Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay, who won via unanimous decision.

Though a knockdown in the second round raised questions, Baricuatro acknowledged that the more experienced hometown favorite had the edge. Still, the young Cebuano held his head high, crediting the national team and his coaches for their unwavering support throughout the campaign.

Baricuatro’s boxing journey began at age 13, sparked by childhood experiences of being bullied. What started as a means of self-defense eventually became a passion. Inspired by the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk, and Dmitry Bivol, he developed a style built on technique and ring savvy.

“I don’t have any plans to turn professional. My goal is to stay with the national team,” he said.

“My inspiration is my family and the people who believe in me. To those who have supported me, I am incredibly thankful. Your heartfelt support means so much and has helped me reach this point in my career.”

Now with a World Cup silver medal around his neck and a blazing desire in his heart, Baricuatro’s direction is clearer than ever.

He is expected to represent the Philippines again in the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand later this year.

