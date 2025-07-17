S Lines: The red lines floating above people’s heads

CEBU CITY, Philippines— How would you react when you know someone who has been sleeping around with numerous people?

Is that a kind of information you need? Or is that something you’d no knowledge about?

A Korean series is breaking the internet because of the nature and the sensitivity of the subject tackled.

Maybe you’re familiar with the red lines on top of the head? Is this ringing any bells?

The S Line trend is from the Korean series, S Line. The premise of the series is about being able to see who a person was sexually involved with.

How? Through the red line above of their heads. You’ll know who a certain person has been sexually involved with and how many sexual partners this person had or have.

Yikes? or Nice?

S Line makes you think do we really need to know everything about someone’s past?

Sure, honesty matters. But so does trust.

Before we say we want full transparency in dating, maybe we should ask ourselves: can we handle the whole truth?

At the end of the day, real connection goes beyond the red lines.