TNVS drive gets license suspended for threatening passengers with knife

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday suspended the license of a driver of transport network vehicle service (TNVS) InDrive for threatening two passengers with a knife.

In a statement, LTO acting Assistant Secretary Greg Pua Jr. said the behavior of the driver, which was caught on video and went viral on social media, was “unacceptable and needed immediate action.”

“Maling propesyon ang napasukan ng driver na ito. Hindi hanapbuhay ang hanap nito kundi basag ulo at asunto,” Pua said.

(This driver is not in the right profession. He’s not working but looking for a fight and a lawsuit.)

To prevent the driver from engaging in similar actions, the driver has been issued a 90-day license suspension, has been served with a show cause order (SCO), and was asked why his license should not be revoked over the incident.

The driver is facing charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle under Section 27(a), and Section 48, respectively, of Republic Act 4136.

The registered owner of the vehicle was also asked to explain why she should not be held liable for employing a reckless driver.

In the video taken by the female passenger in the incident, she and the TNVS driver were heard arguing after the driver refused to take her and her male companion to their destination.

The argument escalated with insults from the driver until both passengers disembarked.

In a separate closed-circuit television video of the incident, the driver was seen following the couple outside the vehicle to continue arguing until he went to get a knife from his car and threatened the disembarked passengers. (PNA)

