Crising intensifies, signal No. 1 up in parts of Luzon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Tropical Depression Crising is forecasted to reach Tropical Storm category today, July 17, and Severe Tropical Storm category while it approaches northern Luzon on Friday, according to the Pagasa.

As of 4 a.m. on Thursday, the center of TD Crising was located 535 km East of Juban, Sorsogon. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is currently up in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, the northeastern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao), Quirino, Kalinga, the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Paracelis, Natonin), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut), the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Bagabag, Diadi) and Apayao in Luzon.

“Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under Wind Signal No. 1. The highest Wind Signal which may be hoisted during the occurrence of CRISING is Wind Signal No. 3,” the weather bureau said.

Moderate to rough seas

Moderate to rough seas may also be expected on the western seaboard of Palawan; the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes; the northern and western seaboards of Zamboanga del Norte and Camiguin; the southern seaboards of Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Bohol and Southern Leyte; the eastern seaboards of Davao Region; and the western seaboards of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

“Mariners of motorbancas and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigation under these conditions,” read part of the Pagasa bulletin.

Pagasa said that light to moderate rains and thunderstorms may be experienced in Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas today, which may result in the rise in water level in rivers and its tributaries.

Landfall

Pagasa said that Crising could make a landfall over mainland Cagayan on Friday evening or Saturday morning before it moves Northern Luzon and finally exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Saturday night or Sunday morning.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” the weather bureau said.

The weather bureau is urging those who live “in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.”

