Pagasa: Tropical Depression Crising threatens northern Luzon
It is expected to exit PAR by weekend — weather bureau
MANILA, Philippines — On Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Crising is expected to develop into a storm. It may also reach severe tropical storm category by Friday afternoon or evening before it approaches northern Luzon.
Crising was last located 625 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 p.m. advisory on Wednesday.
It has maintained its strength with a maximum wind speed of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 55 km/h while moving west-northwestward at 20 km/h.
Pagasa added that Crising “may pass close or make landfall over mainland Cagayan or Babuyan Islands from Friday evening to early Saturday morning.” It will then move northwestward and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday afternoon or evening.
No tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) has been raised in any area, although Pagasa said that TCWS No. 1 may be raised over portions of Cagayan Valley by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
It also raised the possibility of declaring TCWS No. 1 over Catanduanes if Crising maintains its westward movement or increases its radius.
“[T]he highest Wind Signal which may be hoisted during the occurrence of Crising is wind signal No. 3 or 4,” it said.
Strong gusts expected
According to Pagasa, the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas on Thursday, especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds:
- Batangas
- Quezon
- Bicol region
- Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan)
- Visayas
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Camiguin
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
- Davao Occidental and
- Davao Oriental
The following areas will also experience the same on Friday:
- Bataan
- Metro Manila
- Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon)
- Bicol Region,
- Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan)
- Visayas
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Basilan
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
- Misamis Occidental
- Lanao del Norte
- Camiguin
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
- Davao Occidental and
- Davao Oriental
