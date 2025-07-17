Duterte supporters in Cebu regret supporting Marcos Jr: ‘Na budol mi’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte in Cebu have expressed their frustrations over the refusal of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to order his release and return to the country.

The group also said they regretted having supported President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 elections because of his inaction over appeals for Duterte’s release from detention.

“Adtong 2022, naa mi sa UniTeam. Nitabang gyud mi sa iyaha (Marcos Jr.) nga modaug ang Uniteam unya karon nga nahitabo ni, part mi sa mga nabudol niya,” said Toto Lacro of the Sara Volunteer Action Group.

(Last 2022, we were in the UniTeam. We helped him (Marcos Jr.) to let Uniteam win, and now this happens, we are part of those who got scammed by him.)

Dan Salceda of the Cebu for Sara Duterte said the President should be reminded that it was Duterte who made sure to bring the body of his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., home and give him a decent burial at the Libingan nga mga Bayani.

“Karon unsay ilang gibaws nga gibuhat sa administrasyon ni Marcos Jr.? Gipariso si Tatay, so I don’t think happy ta. Ang uban gani tingali nasuko, most of us nadismaya,” he said.

(Now, what did the administration of Marcos Jr. give in return? They had Tatay jailed, so I don’t think that we are happy. Others even perhaps got angry, most of use were dispponted.

Free Duterte Rally

On Saturday evening, Duterte supporters in Cebu will gather at the gymnasium in Brgy. Lagtang in Talisay City to again call for the release of the former president from detention and his immediate return to the country.

The gathering will be done simultaneous with a similar event in The Hague in The Netherlands.

“We are just praying nga dili lang ang kalangitan ang makadungog nato, ang ICC ug ang Malacanang nga hopefully makatabang nga mabalik unta diri si PRRD,” Salceda said.

(We are just praying that not only will the heavens here us, the ICC and Malacañang and, hopefully, this can help in the return here of PRRD.)

Moises Deiparine, founder of Duterte Riders Team, is urging all Duterte supporters and the faithful in Cebu to come and join the “Free Duterte Now Rally.”

“Ari unta ang mahibilin nga panahon ni Tatay Digong ari sa Pilipinas,” he said.

(I hope that the remaining time of Tatay Digong will be in the Philippines.)

Duterte allies

Saturday night’s gathering will be attended by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, who was recently named at the head of the PDP-Laban Council in Cebu, and other Duterte allies.

Ian Gacrama, founder of Philippine Freedom Riders Club, said that Saturday’s gathering will start with a unity ride that will start at 4 p.m. at the Cansaga Bridge and proceed to Lapu-Lapu City via the Marcelo Fernan Bridge. The unity ride will then proceed to to the old Mandaue Mactan Bridge, South Road Properties (SRP) and Talisay City.

Around 3,000 to 5,000 participants are expected to join the “Free Duterte Now Rally.”

